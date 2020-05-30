PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,026 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $223.90 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $285.77. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.40.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

