PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,607 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 22.7% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 417,714 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 77,323 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.05 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $379,219.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,549 shares in the company, valued at $840,802.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 15,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $645,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,997.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,031. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cascend Securities reduced their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on First Solar from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

