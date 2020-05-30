PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $859,000 Stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 599,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $431,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 69.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 44.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

In related news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.85 per share, for a total transaction of $223,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 202,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,490.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Insiders purchased 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $700,395 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Shares of SEE opened at $32.10 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 179.75% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.