Asher Bearman Sells 1,500 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Asher Bearman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,642.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Asher Bearman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Asher Bearman sold 2,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $60,740.00.

Shares of TRUP opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -602.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. Trupanion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.10 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Trupanion by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 275,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Trupanion by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,795,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,767,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $463,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRUP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

