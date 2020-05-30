Andrew Christiansen Sells 894 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $59,942.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at $778,249.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $35,166.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33. Cardlytics Inc has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

