Andrew Christiansen Sells 894 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $59,942.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at $778,249.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 9th, Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $35,166.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33. Cardlytics Inc has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

