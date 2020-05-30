TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CFO Michael P. Murphy Sells 1,243 Shares

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CFO Michael P. Murphy sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $68,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,011,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,282,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 83.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 1,024,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,596,000 after purchasing an additional 465,369 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TriNet Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,328,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,983,000 after purchasing an additional 217,867 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 987.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 193,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

