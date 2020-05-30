Zacks: Brokerages Expect Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. Calix reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calix.

A number of analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

CALX stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Calix has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other Calix news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $37,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 30,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 56.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

