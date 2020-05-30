Mackay Shields LLC Makes New Investment in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Yext by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Yext by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Yext by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 55.70% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $33,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 214,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 17,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $173,184.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,820,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,461,791.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,634,884. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

