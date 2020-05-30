Aigen Investment Management LP Has $106,000 Holdings in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 93.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,610 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,278,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

NYSE TNET opened at $53.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.93. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,512.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Murphy sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $68,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,725 shares of company stock worth $5,077,042 over the last 90 days. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.