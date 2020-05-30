PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 63.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 57.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,124.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,474 shares of company stock valued at $31,648,198. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $136.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.52 and a 200 day moving average of $121.79. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $149.28.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

