Swiss National Bank Has $5.27 Million Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of L Brands worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in L Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in L Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.95.

Shares of LB stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

