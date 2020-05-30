Aigen Investment Management LP Has $106,000 Holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 5,283.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 44,649 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,424,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,495,000 after buying an additional 2,033,925 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,417,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,579,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 201,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,889,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 609,287 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WETF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wisdom Tree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of WETF opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.78 million, a P/E ratio of -299.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.81 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In related news, Director Anthony Bossone acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $411,000.00. Also, insider Jeremy Schwartz acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

