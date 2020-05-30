PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,527 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,705,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,021,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,162,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,807,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,544,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,410.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

