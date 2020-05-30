36,400 Shares in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,147,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,273,000 after acquiring an additional 677,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,984,000 after purchasing an additional 109,187 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,201,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,678,000 after purchasing an additional 470,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 546.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,071,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 905,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

RRR stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

