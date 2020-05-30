PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 505 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 150,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,055,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,788,000 after buying an additional 149,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after buying an additional 600,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 24,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $138.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 112.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

