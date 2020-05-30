Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of NuVasive worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,528,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in NuVasive by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 22.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.44.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

