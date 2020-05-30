PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,173,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

