PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in York Water were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,002 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in York Water by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 20,552 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in York Water by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in York Water by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in York Water by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

York Water stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.19. The company has a market cap of $575.20 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.14. York Water Co has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.63%. As a group, analysts predict that York Water Co will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. York Water’s payout ratio is presently 64.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 10th.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

