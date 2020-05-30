PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 698 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,717,000 after purchasing an additional 128,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 154,994 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $200,802.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,256,691.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $159,163.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,511.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.36. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $830.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

