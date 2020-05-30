Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Coherent worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 3.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 19.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,687,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 25.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after buying an additional 44,067 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total transaction of $68,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COHR opened at $145.21 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.21 and a twelve month high of $178.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Coherent had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Coherent from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coherent in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Coherent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

