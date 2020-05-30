PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $13,163,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.74.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $104.74 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.28.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $205,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,997 shares of company stock worth $2,684,932. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.