Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,162,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,501,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 581,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,752,000 after acquiring an additional 432,637 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,496,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,775,000 after acquiring an additional 260,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $52.01 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $72.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.22.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.