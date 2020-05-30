Swiss National Bank Has $5.08 Million Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,862,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Yamana Gold worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AUY. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

