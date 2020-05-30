Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,300 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Blackbaud worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 236,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 61,248 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Blackbaud by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Blackbaud by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $58.43 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

