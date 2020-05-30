Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Trading 8% Higher

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.25 and last traded at $69.37, 4,760,588 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 405% from the average session volume of 942,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

BILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. First Analysis initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Bill.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bill.com from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.66.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David K. Chao sold 2,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $183,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $584,393.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,109,541 shares of company stock valued at $196,721,830.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Napier Park Global Capital US LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $180,858,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 379.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,941,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 25.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,222,000 after acquiring an additional 552,729 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $79,107,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 620.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 767,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,244,000 after acquiring an additional 660,864 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

