Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $6,436,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 14,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $465,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,407.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Morris sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $123,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 326,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,600,922.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,710 shares of company stock valued at $954,609. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.98. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.57%. Analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

