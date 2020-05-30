Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,955 Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 78,133 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after buying an additional 50,635 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KTB opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $908.54 million and a P/E ratio of 10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.47 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 380.70% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.