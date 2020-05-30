Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cabot were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 463.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.4% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. Cabot Corp has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

