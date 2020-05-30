Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 30,523 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 149,558 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $4,687,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,682,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,821,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

