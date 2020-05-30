Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,132 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STMP. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $198.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $221.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.28 and a 200-day moving average of $116.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 0.22.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Rifai sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $683,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,232 over the last ninety days. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Securities began coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

