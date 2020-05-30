Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 279.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $157.00 to $126.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $143.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.99.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $431.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $1,596,628.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,379 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,316.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $3,148,104.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,670 shares of company stock valued at $13,353,887. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

