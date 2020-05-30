New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 262 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Stamps.com worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STMP. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,459,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,036,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,791,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,428,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 1,644.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,846,000 after buying an additional 100,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $198.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 0.22. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $221.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.20.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STMP. ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. National Securities began coverage on Stamps.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.