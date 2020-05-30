Arizona State Retirement System Sells 27,115 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Posted by on May 30th, 2020

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 27,115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANF. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $41,230,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,569,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 598.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 982,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 842,052 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,821,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,181,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after acquiring an additional 299,633 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $803.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,300 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc.
Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,500 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc.
Wayfair Trading Up 5.5%
Bill.com Trading 8% Higher
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Corp
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,955 Shares of Kontoor Brands
