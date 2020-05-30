Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,760,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 115,524 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.1% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of Apple worth $2,736,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $317.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1,379.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.38.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

