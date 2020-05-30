Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 103,227 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 203,810 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 6,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 8.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,908,974 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,032,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 41.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,980 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.47. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,391.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

