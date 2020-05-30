New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,454,651 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 356,845 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,068,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,333,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

Microsoft stock opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.47. The company has a market cap of $1,391.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

