Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.6% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 29,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $9,215,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 28,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,385,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,658,164,000 after buying an additional 345,803 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.38.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $317.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.22 and its 200-day moving average is $287.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,379.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

