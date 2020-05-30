Intrust Bank NA Purchases 1,756 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.1% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 29,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $9,215,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 28,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

AAPL opened at $317.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.39. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,379.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

