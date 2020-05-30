Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.1% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.38.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $317.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,379.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.39. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

