Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s Largest Position

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 10.1% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,385,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,658,164,000 after acquiring an additional 345,803 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 9.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 76.4% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,566 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $317.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,379.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

