Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,360 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.4% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $6,726,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 103,227 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 203,810 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 6,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,391.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

