J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Takes $6.73 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,630 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,000. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after acquiring an additional 342,489 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 128,146 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 126,112 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 28,019 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.47. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,391.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.55.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

