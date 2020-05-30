Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58,923 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of GTN opened at $14.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.75 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. Gray Television’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

