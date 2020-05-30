Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Enstar Group by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Enstar Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Enstar Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Enstar Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Enstar Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $142.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Enstar Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $94.58 and a fifty-two week high of $213.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 222.48 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.57.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $380.57 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $494,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

