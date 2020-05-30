TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 101.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TTEC were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 12,322.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in TTEC by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 30.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.51. TTEC Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $50.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $432.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.29 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. On average, analysts expect that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

In other news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

