21,459 Shares in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Posted by on May 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 514,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 267,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 120,705 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 326,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

IQ opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. IQIYI Inc has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.31%. IQIYI’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.97) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQIYI Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IQ shares. ValuEngine raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC dropped their price target on IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CLSA raised IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

20 20 Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
20 20 Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
ETRADE Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
ETRADE Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Gray Television, Inc. Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP
Gray Television, Inc. Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP
Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Enstar Group Ltd.
Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Enstar Group Ltd.
TTEC Holdings Inc Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP
TTEC Holdings Inc Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP
21,459 Shares in IQIYI Inc Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP
21,459 Shares in IQIYI Inc Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report