21,459 Shares in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 514,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 267,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 120,705 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 326,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

IQ opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. IQIYI Inc has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.31%. IQIYI’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.97) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQIYI Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IQ shares. ValuEngine raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC dropped their price target on IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CLSA raised IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

