Trexquant Investment LP Invests $399,000 in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Timken by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TKR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Timken stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. Timken Co has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.79.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.91 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Timken Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

