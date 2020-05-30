Trexquant Investment LP Invests $399,000 in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.08. Azul SA has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Azul had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $790.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Azul SA will post -9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

