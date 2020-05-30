Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 75,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,663,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,484,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,166,000 after purchasing an additional 954,862 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,211,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,416,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,130 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGI opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. Alamos Gold Inc has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $8.77.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.63 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.26.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

