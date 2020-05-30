Trexquant Investment LP Invests $372,000 in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,962,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $29,173,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,119,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,072,000 after acquiring an additional 231,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 272,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 222,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $7,236,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 0.77. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $108.50.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 182.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,438.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XLRN shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

